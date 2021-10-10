It's OK to not be OK: Oct. 10 marks Mental Health Awareness Day

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the topic of mental health has surfaced more on social media, job industries and schools.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — October 10 is World Mental Health Day.

The day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to spark efforts in support of mental health.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the topic of mental health has surfaced more on social media, job industries and schools.

Dr. K. Luan Phan is a professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University.

He said the concept of mental health has evolved over the years. While there is still a stigma around talking about mental health, the professor said he is glad to see it being talked about more.

“Whether it’s friend to friend or colleague to colleague, (the talk) is more relevant now more than ever,” Phan said.

The pandemic has forced people to keep their mental health in check. Phan said with the pandemic being a shared trauma, it gives everyone something common to talk about.

Phan also believes everyone can benefit by talking about mental health more.

Therapy is an option for people who feel they need expert advice. However, those who may not be ready for therapy and are mentally and cognitively struggling, Phan suggests doing the following to keep their mental health in check: