What's Going Around: Resolutions

Even though we are halfway into January, it's not too late to make resolutions for the entire family.

Even in the middle of January, it is not too late for a new year reset.

This week's What's Going Around takes a look at resolutions for the entire family.

Pediatric health providers said it is not too late to make them, especially because in the pandemic, families face restrictions on school, social gatherings and there is also a statewide curfew.

Medical experts say you should package an idea for resolutions that will 'fit the family.'

Set goals that will be healthy for your kids and help the family: getting more exercise, eating more fruits and veggies or getting more sleep.

Dr. Mike Patrick from Nationwide Children's Hospital said the ultimate goal is to make those changes part of your lifestyle.

Dr. Patrick said to be sure to praise your kids for elements of the resolution they do well.

“Give them lots of praise and whatever they didn’t do, stopped doing, you should use as an incentive or tie a little reward for motivation,” he said.