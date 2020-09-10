What's Going Around: Colds

Kids are back in school, not just virtually but also in classrooms in their respective school buildings.

Colds are What's Going Around right now.

Your child's school administrators and staff are working to follow public health guidelines aimed at reducing the spread of novel coronavirus.

The reality though is that viruses like the rhinovirus are easily transmitted. This year, in the pandemic, COVID-19 is adding to concerns because its symptoms are similar to other respiratory viruses.

Dr. Mike Patrick from Nationwide Children's Hospital said whenever there's a COVID concern with his patients, he orders a test.

“Because if it is COVID and you pass that on to a friend who passes it on to a grandmother who's at high risk you could have bad outcomes with that. Most of the kids who get COVID are going to do fine we really want to protect those around them."

Here are some symptoms Dr. Mike says may worry you about the possibility of COVID-19: high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell.

Cold viruses can be treated with over the counter products and supportive care including rest. Most people recover on their own within two weeks.