Westerville pediatrician talks about vaccine demand for children

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Inside the Step by Step pediatrician’s office in Westerville Derek McClellan and his staff have been busy.

“We stay busy,” he said.

With the COVID-19 vaccine now being rolled out to kids 5-11 year old, McClellan’s office, which is with Central Ohio Primary Care, offered to parents a Saturday clinic.

“And when those went online it was within an hour [and appointments] were gobbled up,” he said.

Demand has been high. At its central office, McClellan says 1,000 doses were given Saturday. At his own office there have been about 100.

Still, McClellan says he knows there is vaccine hesitancy and fatigue in some parents’ minds. He also knows some health care providers aren’t even offering the vaccine because like so many businesses during Covid, staffing has been an issue.

“It’s easy to say hey we want to give 500 shots this week, but it’s like OK, who’s going to give those shots,” he said. “Or, where are we going to pull those resources from.”

He says what’s best is what’s best for you and your family.

Many families, he says, that are thinking about the holidays and the elderly they might be around are getting the vaccine quick. Others, McClellan says, are waiting and juggling the worry and fear they might have.

“I’m not saying we’re the smartest person in town, but we know your kid and we know the science behind the vaccine and really can help you navigate what your thoughts are, the timing…all those things,” he said.