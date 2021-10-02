Zoom fitness changing health and wellness behaviors at home

In March of 2020 many trainers had to start being creative to keep their businesses going while gyms closed due to the pandemic-related shutdown.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Personal trainers have seen some clients flourish in the time of COVID with the help of zoom fitness.

Stephanie Hohn said she began building her garage gym at her home years before the pandemic and began to clients who were comfortable using the space at her home.

With many not wanting to take the risk, she decided to do zoom group fitness workouts, one-on-one training, and meal preparation using the online platform.

“Some of my clients enjoyed it more and they actually felt that they got a harder workout in their house and I don’t know exactly if some of that has to do with the fact that maybe when they’re out in a public area they have other eyes on them and there are other stressors. But when you’re at home, you’re more comfortable and you might push yourself harder,” Hohn said.

The trainer meets with clients to understand what items are around their home they can use to create a workout. Hohn said stairs and rocks are simple items to use and bodyweight workouts can make a big difference.

When it comes to going back into the gym, Hohn said she understands there may be some clients who take much longer than others, and making that decision depends on the gym the client uses and their comfort level.

As for her clients, she said some of them are seeing big success and the reason may come down to addressing health patterns and behaviors while at home.