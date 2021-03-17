Vaccinations changing the game for fitness studios

Fitness instructors and gym owners say they’re seeing more people return to their businesses for workout as the vaccine rollout continues to reach more people.

“The familiar faces that we were seeing for almost like 10 years, we weren’t seeing them anymore. We are starting to see those faces again which is so nice, you can tell people are starting to get more comfortable,” said System of Strength manager Abby Jennings.

System of Strength offers a variety of strength and cardio classes to clients in central Ohio. It was one of many gyms which first closed for months at the beginning of the pandemic.

Since reopening last summer, workers at the fitness studio have taken several measures to make sure clients are safe.

Jennings said those measures included having clients 10 feet apart at first, heavy disinfecting of equipment by employees and mask wearing for clients when they enter and exit the studio. Clients do not set up their workout stations, stations are instead assembled for them by workers.

Jennings said she’s not only seen a return of old clients but new clients coming in who are fully vaccinated.

“They’re all starting to get those vaccines and it’s changing,” Jennings said.