Stonewall Columbus Pride Stride celebrates, recognizes LGBTQ community safely during pandemic

Stonewall Columbus finds virtual way to celebrate LGBT History Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The list of events and celebrations canceled this year over concerns for the spread of COVID-19 seems endless.

The Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival and Parade has adjusted to a virtual model, embracing the month of October for celebration, recognition and education.

Rather than a parade, this year Stonewall Columbus is joining more than 35 other Pride organizations across the country, coming together to host a Pride Stride 5k/10k.

"It's a walk, it's a run, it's a job, it's a stride; it's whatever you want to do," said Densil Porteous, the interim executive director for Stonewall Columbus. "Just get out and get moving in a safe way and to celebrate Pride while you're doing that."

October is LGBT History Month, so while it serves as the perfect setting to celebrate Pride, it also lends itself to education.

"I think it also is an opportunity for the ally community to be able to learn and understand and see the experiences of the LGBTQ community here in central Ohio, but across the country and world as well," Porteous said.

Pride Stride is also timed up to encompass National Coming Out Day, which falls on October 11.

National Coming Out Day is an annual LGBTQ awareness day in support and celebration of those coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

"I think National Coming Out Day makes that space for people to feel comfortable doing it, to uplift and recognize that it's okay," Porteous said. "You should be able to bring your full identity to who you are as a person and that's important."