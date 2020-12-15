Ending the year strong: staying fit at 100 years young

“I want to be able to do things like walking and shopping and whatever there is to do. You have to be able to get around to do it,” Jean Pugh said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the spirit of ending the year strong, 10TV talked with one tag-team proving that anyone can stay fit – even at 100 years young.

“I want to be able to do things like walking and shopping and whatever there is to do. You have to be able to get around to do it,” said Jean Pugh. “And so, exercising is one of the most important things you can do. And you need to do it for a long time.”

Jean Pugh turned 100 years old on September 22.

About three years ago, Pugh began working out with personal trainer, Natalie Lane, RN.

“When it’s nice out we usually go for a walk and we do things that are very functional that keep her going,” Lane said. “Things such as chair squats to keep up her leg strength, resistance with the weights.”

The pandemic kept the pair from working out together for a time but they have since found ways to safely continue.

“It’s one of those things you just have to accept,” Pugh said. “It’s here. We can’t do much about it, so just do what you always do and be glad you can do it.”

And while Pugh misses the social aspects of life, like playing cards and her book club, Lane tells 10TV that she hasn’t missed a beat.

“She’s such an inspiration, you know. It’s been such a big blessing to me – one of my favorite clients here,” Lane said. “But I really observed that she really hits all the areas to keep her sharp; not only the physical fitness but she’s a reader. She reads all day long. She does crossword puzzles. So, it’s really getting that mental piece; that mental exercise.”

10TV asked Pugh what the secret to her longevity is.

“You have to have a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “You have to be careful what you eat. You have to be careful mentally, what you think. And your attitude about things. You can’t be a grouch all your life, that’s for sure.”

As many look for ways to stay active during the pandemic, Lane explains that anyone can take steps to stay fit, even from home.

“You don’t have to have a lot of equipment. You can do things with just your body weight,” she said. “If you can’t get outside and walk, you can do the chair marches.”

Pugh’s best advice?