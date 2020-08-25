Columbus’ oldest road race goes virtual in 2020

Covid-19 pandemic leads to events going virtual.

Like many aspects of life, runners have felt the effects of the pandemic, as most races were either canceled or, in some cases, turned virtual.

That is the case for the 43rd annual AEP Ohio Columbus 10k presented by RUNOHIO, which is being held virtually over the course of nine days, starting Saturday, September 12.

10TV talked with race director, Andy Harris, who explained that safety is their first and foremost goal, but that they are also making the best of the situation at hand.

“We are looking forward to, even in these unprecedented circumstances, running and walking with the Columbus running community,” Harris said.

The AEP Ohio Columbus 10k is the oldest road race in Columbus, dating back to 1977 when it was known as the Citizen Journal 10k.

But this year’s event will be Rob Koch’s first.

“I’ll be honest. At first it seemed a little bit, I don’t know, intimidating, overwhelming, whatever, because I had never run… I had only run 5ks in my years of running,” he said. “But I was like, ‘You know what. Why not? Let’s give it a whirl.’”

It will not be the classic race experience but one positive of the virtual event, Harris explained, is that Koch and other participants will have the opportunity to run or walk at their own pace, whenever they want and wherever they want, over that nine-day period of time.

“If you look at that forecast you can find your favorite day,” he said. “If you like running in cooler weather, find that time that works best for you. And if you want that course that maybe has lots of shade, or loops around your house, whatever you would really want in a race, you could create for yourself.”

Race organizers also designed a new four-year medal series, with each medal magnetically connecting together to eventually form the shape of Ohio.

“We wanted to make sure that people continued to have something to train for and in this virtual environment, we thought, what better way to try to best replicate the race day excitement and experience, than by really increasing the swag that you get,” Harris said.

With the incentive to run the following three years to complete the four-series medal, many may find the motivation they need to run, not just this year, but in years to come, including Koch.

“In just talking to people that are avid runners, they're like, 'You get to a certain point and it's like you know, you kind of catch the bug; the running bug per say,' and then it's like, if you can run this far, well, why not go further. And if you can run that far, why not a little bit further. So, I'll kind of see how the 10k goes,” he said.

Other races that have seen changes this year include the 2020 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon, which was canceled.

Instead, organizers created a virtual challenge to continue that support for Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH).

The OhioHealth Capital City Half and Quarter Marathon kicks off virtually August 28, giving runners and walkers three days to complete their miles.

It’s not too late to register.

