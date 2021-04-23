'Burpees and Beer' workout brings local businesses together

A local fitness business owner is taking classes to breweries to help support local businesses and give clients a new safe venue to sweat.

A local fitness business owner is taking classes to breweries to help support local businesses and give clients a new safe venue to sweat.

Maggie Simcic owns Grind Fitness which she started just before the pandemic began. In the last year, she’s made fitness classes available virtually and through small classes in rented spaces.

Now she’s expanding how where her classes take place by using spaces that support other local businesses.

“You know getting people together, getting a workout in and handing out and enjoying a local business. I just like to support local people, I am a local small business myself,” Simcic said.

Saturday, April 24 she will take her high-intensity training to Parson’s North Brewing for an outside distanced workout.

“I just think it kind of breaks up classes. I always work out in the mornings and it breaks up that monotony, it’s something different, it’s the weekend so you can be a little more casual and you’re not rushing off to work,” Simcic said.

Parson’s North Brewing owners have made their space available to several other local businesses looking to sell goods that have been impacted during the pandemic.

They first partnered with Simcic for workout classes just before the pandemic began.

“I actually recognized some of the people in the class which were some of our regulars at the brewery,” said co-owner Nathan Klein. “It’s nice that we can provide something like that and they can enjoy coming here and if they can come here and get a good workout, we can potentially get some new customers and meet some new people then we’re all for that.”