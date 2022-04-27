Spring cleaning tips to keep your family safe

It is the season for spring cleaning, but some of the chemicals in cleaning products can cause more harm than good.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Now that spring is officially here, many of you may be whipping out those products for some good old spring cleaning.

“My children weren't sleeping through the night, they would come in our bed at night, they were having night terrors where they were screaming in their sleep,” said Christy Walters.

Walters is a Columbus-area mom and also the founder of ReUse Revolution at the Dublin Market Bridge Park.

She started to notice some differences in her skin.

“It was actually becoming more dry, some of the eczema was kind of opening up and it was just getting worse quickly,” she said. “We were doing all the right things and that was the last thing we thought of – what we're putting on their skin.”

Walters realized the harmful ingredients in her cleaning and skin products were causing all the problems, so she started making her own without the toxins and opened Reuse Revolution.

“We focus on organic, many of the products are gluten-free, vegan, sulfate-free, it's things we have tried ourselves,” she said.

She said some harmful ingredients to avoid include BPA, falates and arsenic.



"It was a shock but it was also a relief to finally figure out what was causing it because we tried so many different things,” her husband Pete Walters said.

Tracey Showalter, the founder of the wellness consulting firm The Lighthouse Company, teaches families how to maintain and clean big-ticket items, which she says can also be extremely harmful and toxic to children.

"The easiest thing people can do right now is checking for your dishwasher filter and checking for your washing machine filter,” said Showalter. “We're putting these bottles in the dishwasher with a moldy filter and that's shooting all over the bottles, or we're putting these beautiful clothes into a machine that's filled with mold.”

Showalter’s Instagram account displays the before and after photos of how much mold, dirt and dust get trapped in our machines and how important it is to help families get them under control.



“As a mom of three, I want to make sure my kid's clothes are actually clean, and the plates that they're eating off of are actually clean.”

According to the Central Ohio Poison Control, laundry pods are also a concern, along with toilet bowl cleaners, drain cleaners / de-cloggers, and shower de-scaling products.

From 2019 to now, there were approximately 6,800 total calls related to pediatric exposures to cleaning products. It is recommended that any, if not all, harmful items are stored up, away, out of sight, preferably in a locked location.