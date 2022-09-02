COVID-19 cases may be dropping, but how safe is it to travel?

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations may be dropping, but doctors say this isn't the time to let your guard down.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As spring break approaches for families in central Ohio, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser is confident the situation with COVID-19 is looking up.

“We really are past the omicron surge and seeing numbers return to those pre-delta levels,” he told 10TV Medical Correspondent Tracy Townsend. “We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The numbers back it up as well. As of March 5, records from the Ohio Department of Health showed two key metrics moving in an encouraging direction – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are dropping.

While the numbers are heading in the right direction, medical professionals remind us that this is still a different world than before the pandemic.

