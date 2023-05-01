DeWine vetoes bill preventing cities to prohibit sales of flavored tobacco

The Columbus City Council unanimously approved the ban in December 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday announced he vetoed a bill that would prevent cities from prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products, such as menthol cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

During a press briefing, DeWine described smoking and vaping among the youth as an epidemic.

Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff are discussing the dangers of smoking among young people and the impact of flavored tobacco products.

Thursday's press briefing comes after the Ohio House and Senate passed a tobacco bill that includes a measure preventing cities like Columbus from prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products, such as menthol cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

DeWine has not yet signed the bill, which would prohibit municipalities from approving tobacco laws outside of current state laws.

The Columbus City Council unanimously approved the ban in December 2022. Councilwoman Shayla Favor, who introduced the legislation, said the ban is a necessary step to protect the youth and minority communities from targeting.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city has an “obligation to act” to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, arguing that tobacco companies have targeted children and Black children for decades.

According to Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said one in three Black Columbus residents is a smoker. Nationally, data from 2019 showed that 85% of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes.

Dr. Roberts added that the flavors in flavored tobacco are used to entice children and minority communities to nicotine.

Those against a city-wide tobacco ban are concerned about the local economy, telling 10TV a ban will hurt small businesses, but won’t solve the overall problem.