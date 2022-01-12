Columbus Public Health reveals 4 locations people may have had measles exposure, urge unvaccinated to watch for symptoms

According to Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the early CDC investigation findings point to four cases back in June as the cause of this current outbreak.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Public Health confirmed that a fourth location, a Dollar Tree, was exposed to a positive measles case on Thursday.

Just last week, the health department released three other locations people in central Ohio may have had measles exposure in the last two weeks.

Public health officials say the outbreak now spans across Franklin and Ross counties.

"90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles can become infected,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Public Health Commissioner.

According to Columbus Public Health, the locations are:

Meijer on Sawmill Road on Saturday evening Nov. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Jesus Power Assembly of God on Cleveland Avenue, Sunday Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Polaris Mall specifically Macy's and JC Penney on Friday Nov. 25 from 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. They were not in the children's play area or food court.

Dollar Tree at 5990 Westerville Rd. on Dec. 1 from 6:20 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Health leaders are now asking everyone who has not had the MMR vaccines and may have been at those places during those times to pay attention to symptoms and call their doctor.

In June, four cases were reported in Franklin County.

Fast forward to Nov. 9, CPH reported four cases. By Nov. 17 there were 19 confirmed cases. Two days ago -- 32 cases and now 46 cases.

"This outbreak is not limited to a particular zip code or section of Columbus,” said Dr. Roberts. “Actually our 46 cases are spread amongst three public health jurisdictions: Columbus Public Health, Franklin County Public Health, and Ross County.”

10TV has obtained a letter sent to parents from Westerville City Schools' superintendent, which confirmed the district was notified Tuesday night by Franklin County Public Health of one confirmed case within the district. It read in part, "the family is taking the necessary measures to address the illness within their household."

This week five members of the CDC are here in Columbus investigating what caused this outbreak.

“In talking to our colleagues at CDC, we feel pretty confident that one of the 4 cases that we had over the summer that had traveled to a measles endemic country and came back to Columbus and was diagnosed with measles likely started this spread,” Dr. Roberts said.