Ohio State Wexner Medical Center holds annual Healthy Community Day on June 3

This weekend, one of central Ohio’s largest medical centers will put screenings in focus.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer break could be a good time for keeping an eye on your family’s health. This weekend, one of central Ohio’s largest medical centers will put screenings in focus.

Medical experts will do health screenings and consultations on everything from blood pressure, BMI and dental to HPV vaccinations, breast exams and prostate health.

Healthy Community Day runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Outpatient Care East at 543 Taylor Ave. On-site registration, available until 11 a.m., is not required for the free screenings.

Experts will make it fun with some giveaways, refreshments, and live entertainment for the entire family.

Health screenings and consultations will be provided by experts from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, including:

• Dental

• Height, weight and body mass index

• Blood pressure

• Food and nutrition

• Foot care

• Skin screening

• General health

• Hearing

• HPV vaccination

• Breast exams

• Prostate health

• Colon health

• Medication review

• Vision

• Smoking cessation

• Sports physicals

• Stroke awareness

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.