Ohio parents talk pressures of competitive sports following Simone Biles withdraw

A conversation, some say a much-needed conversation, has made its way from Tokyo, Japan to the plains of Ohio.

A conversation, some say a much-needed conversation, has made its way from Tokyo, Japan to the plains of Ohio.

American superstar gymnast Simone Biles withdrew this week from team and individual competitions in the Olympics to focus on her mental health.

“I think it’s very brave of her to be in Tokyo and decide to put her mental health first,” Francie Fields said.

Fields has owned The Little Gym of Polaris for six years. It’s an inclusive, non-competitive gym that gets children moving, helps with their cognitive development and their social responsibilities.

“I think it’s very important to kind of focus back and let children be children,” she said.

Fields is also a mother. She says too many times too much pressure is put on young, developing athletes.

“At fifth grade, I shouldn’t be worrying about whether he’s going to make a ninth-grade team,” she said.

When adults were younger a mental block, Fields says, was frowned upon, not understood and was pushed aside. Now, in the aftermath of Biles stepping down parents like Fields and Bridget Early say a door has been opened for that much-needed conversation.

“I think it’s time to make those steps and show the world that it’s time to prioritize that stuff,” Early said.

It’s why Early enjoys The Little Gym. Her two children go here and one of them has autism. She appreciates the inclusion and that mental health is a top priority.

“We are meant to feel and express and the sooner we teach our children to do that through doing it ourselves and through encouraging them to do it and being that safe space for them to do it, the better the world will be,” Early said.

Both Early and Fields applaud Biles saying it sends the conversation in the right way by showcasing the powers of embrace and not the powers of pressure.