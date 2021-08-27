WATCH: Ohio Department of Health discusses COVID-19 hospitalizations alongside lead hospital officials

The briefing comes as area hospitals halt some elective procedures to reserve space as hospitalizations rise.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is discussing COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday during a press conference with some of the state’s lead hospital officials.

Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for the briefing by President and CEO of UC Health Richard Lofgren, as well as Ohio State Wexner Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Andrew Thomas, and Cleveland Clinic Chief Medical Operations Officer Robert Wylie.

Health officials have detailed a statewide rise in hospitalizations linked to the virus. As of last week, one in seven patients in the ICU is being treated for COVID-19 across the state. Just one month prior, that number was one in 37.

During a briefing last week, Thomas warned that hospitals would begin to eliminate some elective procedures and services if hospitalizations continued to rise. OhioHealth did just that on Thursday, halting elective procedures that require overnight stays in order to preserve room.

