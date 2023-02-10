Ohio doctor discusses 2 misconceptions about breast cancer

Every year, 300,000 women and 2,800 men are diagnosed with breast cancer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and OhioHealth's Dr. Deepa Halaharvi says 300,000 women and 2,800 men are diagnosed with the disease every year.

Those numbers are high and prevention starts with screening.

“Mammograms tend to catch cancer when it is much smaller at a lower stage. Which means it improves survival for women and women. There is also less need for chemotherapy, and less invasive surgeries,” said Dr. Halaharvi.

Dr. Halaharvi recommends women do a self-exam every month.

“Put your arms up and look in the mirror for any tugging, dimpling or pulling,” she said. “Look for a mast that looks like a rock or marble. Sometimes I say the knuckle, how hard that feels if you feel something like that and its not moving around let your physician know."

When it comes to misconceptions about breast cancer, one of them is that someone has to have family history of breast cancer. Dr. Halaharvi said that is not true, and only 15% of women with breast cancer have family history. Another misconception she said is that people think they are too young for breast cancer.

“Twenty-five percent of all breast cancer patients are under the age of 50, 25% of women dying from breast cancer are under the age of 50,” said Dr. Halaharvi.

The cost of breast cancer treatment is something that is a financial burden to many, according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. They said 50% of their patients struggle to pay for care and basic needs.

“(Patients struggle to pay for) The cost of transportation, child-care, groceries, utility bills, rent,” said Alyssa Petrella, the executive director for the foundation.

Petrella said breast cancer is the most expensive to treat.

“There is the initial screening, diagnostic screening, chemotherapy, potential radiation, potential surgery. The costs add up,” said Petrella.