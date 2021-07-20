Not all hospitals complying with law on medical cost transparency, advocacy group says

More than 94% of the nation's hospitals are not in full compliance with disclosing prices, according to a patient rights organization.

If you are scheduling any medical procedure from knee replacements to heart surgery or an organ transplant hospitals are required to provide you with a cost estimate before your procedure.

At Ohio State Wexner Medical Center that estimate is delivered within seven days after your initial hospital visit.

But more than 94% of the nation's hospitals are not in full compliance with the price disclosure rule mandated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to PatientRightsAdvocate.org.

CMS is proposing to hike penalties on hospitals that don't abide by price transparency requirements.

The proposal says the penalty for hospitals with fewer than 30 beds would face a $300 a day penalty and hospitals with more than 30 beds could face up to $5,500 a day in penalties.

Ohio State said it provides about 5,000 individual cost estimates a month to help patients understand what their costs are before they have surgery and sends estimates automatically through its MyChart app.

As of January 1, hospitals must post the cost of drugs, procedures or treatments they provide.

The advantage to consumers is that they can shop around for the best price.

“You can comparison shop charges but what you need to know is what your insurance is going to pay. So OhioHealth has negotiated one rate with Anthem for that procedure, we've negotiated a different rate, Mount Carmel has negotiated another rate. And if you owe 20% of that allowed, it's different in each of our organizations," said Debra Lowe, Head of Revenue Cycle for Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.