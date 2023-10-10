Nationwide Children's Hospital mark 5 years breaking stigma surrounding mental health

Tuesday marks World Mental Health Day and Nationwide Children's Hospital has been putting mental health at the forefront with their campaign.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tuesday is World Mental Health Day. The day is designated for raising awareness of mental health and providing support for people who are facing mental health challenges.

Nationwide Children's Hospital is also marking five years of its On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Children's Mental Health, which includes work on breaking stigmas and helping families have frank conversations about mental wellness.

Dr. Whitney Raglin Bignall, who is the Associate Clinical Director of On Our Sleeves, said the focus must include meeting the growing need and demand for care.

"We'll never treat ourselves out of this crisis. We have to start earlier,” she said. “I want to talk to people about that it's amazing that we're talking more about it, we got to start doing things because we don't have enough providers to wait until it's a crisis."

The “On Our Sleeves” movement includes hands-on resources for parents and caregivers. You can find strategies on how to start conversations with your child at www.onoursleeves.org.

