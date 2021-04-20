National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday – What you need to know

The day is an opportunity to safely dispose of your prescription medications and prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Saturday, April 24, police agencies across central Ohio plan to take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take Back Day.

The day is an opportunity to safely dispose of your prescription medications to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police agencies will provide drive-through drop-offs or other means for people to dispose of their expired and unused medications.

This year will mark the 20th Take Back Day hosted by the DEA. To date, the agency has collected 13,684,848 pounds of unused medicines across the nation. Ohio ranks 5th in the country for the most collected by weight, behind California, Texas, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Millions of people suffer from some type of prescription drug addiction, according to the DEA.

The 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.