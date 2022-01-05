Mental Health Matters: Overcoming stigmas and diagnosing issues

All week long, 10TV is exploring the stigmas around mental health and what experts and advocates are doing to expand the conversation on the topic.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All this week, 10TV is talking about mental health.

Mental health affects how we think, feel and act. It also determines how we handle stress and how we make decisions.

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the topic of mental health to the forefront as some people faced isolation from friends and family and even more.

Starting Monday, we are defining what mental health is and the stigmas surrounding it. We are also looking at how to diagnose illnesses and exploring solutions and resources to help tackle all levels of mental health issues.

Stay tuned to our coverage every day this week on Wake Up CBUS at 6 a.m. and 10TV News at 6 p.m.

Monday: Breaking the Stigma

It's "Operation Conversation" on Wake Up CBUS. Dr. Ariana Hoet talks about a campaign Nationwide Children’s Hospital is launching to help parents have tough conversations with their children about mental health.

Lindsey Mills focuses on law enforcement and mental health response and reveals the reality and struggle law enforcement and families face when it comes to crisis calls.

Yolanda Harris explores the raw struggles many of our veterans are faced each and every day. She speaks with a local veteran who lost a friend and "battle buddy" to the unimaginable and outlines the trauma many veterans face.

Tuesday: Pandemic Pressures

OhioHealth's Dr. Megan Schabbing joins the Wake Up CBUS team to discuss how mental health issues have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tracy Townsend sits down with author Achea Redd, who discusses her struggles with anxiety and how the pandemic made it worse for those already struggling with mental health. She also discusses how she's navigating through the new phase of the pandemic.

Wednesday: Screenings and Social Anxiety

Over the last two years, we have been more dependent on technology to allow us to connect & work through the pandemic. However, dependency has impacted families positively and negatively.

Nationwide Children's Hospital specialists and experts weigh in on their biggest concerns coming out of the pandemic. On Wake Up CBUS, learn what parents should be asking and monitoring when it comes to their children.

Dr. Ariana Hoet with the On Our Sleeves campaign discusses the best use of technology and devices for kids and how long they should be glued to their screens.

Thursday: Determining Diagnoses

A mental health diagnosis looks different for so many, but a diagnosis doesn’t paint a picture of weakness.

Some specialists are worried about "TikTok Diagnosis," where people are self-diagnosing themselves or seeking non-expert advice as a resource. Tracy Townsend speaks with two local experts about how to avoid this and what reliable sources people can go to find help.

Friday: Recovery & Resources