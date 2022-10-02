Ohio's child behavioral health system is at a 'breaking point'

The number of children seeking help for depression, anxiety, and suicide is overwhelming the system because there are not enough therapists to treat them.

“It gets progressively worse because as she is supposed to be maturing and fitting into societal norms that child is not doing that so there are more and more disappointments every day,” she said.

The waiting, she says, just made her child worse.

Denino says it took her three years on a waiting list to find a child therapist to work with her daughter.

She showed us the video of her daughter on the floor screaming.

“Nobody wanted to work with a toddler and insurance wasn't going to cover it anyway and nobody believed me until they saw the video,” she said.

Denino says she desperately tried to find help for her daughter.

“Around three she started to display really behaviors that were not typical. They weren't the terrible twos or anything that other moms I spoke to were familiar with,” she said.

Her daughter was adopted from Russia and at 3 years old she says her daughter began expressing behaviors that she knew immediately were not normal.

Lisa Denino of Columbus has seen firsthand what it is like to be placed on hold as she struggled to find a mental health therapist for her daughter.

“It's a crisis consultation over the phone then links to other services and supports,” said Lori Criss, the director of Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The 988 system is a dedicated call-in line for dispatching trained staff to respond to mental health and substance use emergencies. Ohio is working to get the new phone line up and running.

A new federal law mandates that, as of July 16, every state must have a call system for people to seek immediate help for mental health or substance use crises.

The number of children seeking help for depression, anxiety, and suicide is overwhelming the system because there are not enough therapists to treat them. That’s despite the fact that over the past three years Ohio has dedicated more than $1.2 billion for student wellness.

Mental health professionals across Ohio and across the country say their profession is at a "breaking point."

Waiting six months to a year for a child to see a mental health professional for ADHD, anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts in Ohio is “unacceptable for sure,” says the Director of Ohio’s Mental Health and Addiction Services Lori Criss.

Denino: Was my child going to have a police record before any therapist would talk to her? That's insane.

Landers: So what does that tell you?

She says it wasn't until she had to call the police, because she couldn't control her daughter, that she says she was able to move up on the waiting list at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“It’s truly at a breaking point in terms of the sheer numbers of people who cannot get access to care,” says Jared Skilings of the American Psychological Association. “The waitlists for mental health clinicians across the whole country are absolutely out of control."

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation , Ohio has 116 HPSA’s meeting just 38% of the need. The state would need 111 health care providers to meet the demand.

More than 75% of the counties in Ohio have what's called mental health HPSA’s or Health Professional Shortage Areas. These are areas where no child health counselor exists.

Sentel: No. we could not meet the demand if we tripled our staff.

Landers: Even if you could double your staff could you still meet the demand?

Child psychotherapist Kristen Sentel runs one of the few child therapy offices in the city. She says her office is constantly getting requests from parents looking for help.

“Results showed that suicide in children is most often associated with mental health concerns, prior suicidal behavior, trauma — including abuse or neglect, exposure to domestic violence, suicide or the death of a family member — or peer, school or family-related problems.”

However, research on suicide deaths among this age range has been limited.

“Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death among youth aged 5 to 11 in the United States, and suicide rates in this age group increased nearly 15% annually between 2012 and 2017,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those statistics mirror what is happening across the country.

“In Ohio, there was a 27.4% increase in the number of suicide deaths between 2010 and 2019. Suicide was the second leading cause of death among Ohioans between the ages of 10 and 34 years and the 11th leading cause of death overall.”

According to this white paper , written by the Ohio Council on Behavioral Health and Family Service Providers, the lack of therapists in Ohio has created “a perfect storm that jeopardizes behavioral health care providers' ability to respond.” The report raised serious concerns about the rates of child suicide in Ohio.

Director Criss says the state is working on a plan to help retain and grow the workforce in the field of child mental health.

“The proposal we put together with the department of Medicaid calls for 200 million dollars that comes from the federal government. That is one-time funding that we believe can be invested in growing this workforce,” Criss said.

A spokesperson for Governor Mike DeWine said, “When he took office, less than 40% of childcare providers receiving public funding were quality rated. Within 20 months, all publicly funded providers were rated. That means each provider had to meet a set of standards to provide for the academic success, as well as the health and well-being, of our kids. Governor DeWine has also expanded the Infant & Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation Program to provide a pipeline of workers specially trained to address the unique mental health needs of Ohio’s youngest residents. Over the biennium, we have provided $15.7 million to expand this certification program and have funded the certification of 121 full-time counselors/consultants and 7 master trainers.”

The state says early childhood intervention to catch mental health illnesses in children is working based on screening tests that show:

38% of students were screened for depression

34% substance abuse

28% trauma

41% suicide screening

In March 2020, Nationwide Children's Hospital opened the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion, making it the largest behavioral treatment and research center in the United States. Fast forward two years later, the head of the department says the unit has expanded from 44 beds to 56 beds and it can't find enough workers to add more.

“If we had more staff we would open more beds,” says Dr. David Axelson, Chief of the Department of Psychiatry and Medical Director of the Big Lots Behavioral Pavilion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Some of our programs the waits are several months some of the not so as long."

Even children who express suicidal thoughts must wait.

“Some of the prioritized kids will get in in three or four days,” said Dr. Axelson.

He says the problem with child behavioral health started long before the pandemic. The pandemic just exasperated it.

“Depression and anxiety have increased significantly in our kids,” said Dr. Axeslon.

But without more people to care for those kids, he says, he's worried about what will happen.

He says Ohio lacks child psychiatrists.

“We are probably four times lower than what we truly need,” said Dr. Axelson.

Inside Kirsten Sentel’s practice in Columbus, which specializes in child therapy, therapists say wait times are longer than they've ever been.

“If someone were to email today it would probably be a year before I could see their kid, says Danielle Weatherholtz who is one of the few people in Columbus that works with children as young as 3 years old.

Before the pandemic, most of the therapists in the practice say wait times were a few months.

“We get requests for services seven to 10 times a day for new clients that we just can't support,” Sentel said.

Turning parents away, they say, has always been an issue.

Now, it's happening more often because of the demand.

Michelle Jordan-Frias, a social worker and child therapist, said it's heartbreaking to tell a parent no.

Landers: What is it like for you to tell a parent no?

“Wait times are the longest they've ever been in my practice," he said.

Like many professional therapists in central Ohio thought Children's Hospital's Behavioral Center would help absorb more kids in need.

Landers: So, it didn't provide the relief you were hoping?