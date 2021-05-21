Mental health club started at Gahanna Lincoln High, a safe space for teens

Joe Perry has been dealing with mental health issues his entire life. Now 18, Perry has helped to create a club that will live on long after he graduates.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Joe Perry has been dealing with mental health issues his entire life. Now 18, Perry has helped to create a club that will live on long after he graduates.

“I know how important it is to have a place to speak up and feel like you're heard,” he said.

Perry says it was creative writing that saved his life. He was diagnosed with ADD and ADHD, as well as disorders ranging from depression and anxiety. He says suicidal thoughts landed him in the hospital three times when he was 15 and 16 years old.

Because of that, he knows.

Along with some friends and fellow Gahanna Lincoln high school students, Perry helped to create a localized club called “Our Minds Matter.” It’s a national organization that provides mental health tools for teens.

Along with some friends and fellow Gahanna Lincoln high school students, Perry helped to create a localized club called “Our Minds Matter.” It’s a national organization that provides mental health tools for teens.

With Gahanna Minds Matter, it’s a way for students to reflect on themselves while promoting mental health and self-love.

“You feel so much less alone when you’re with people who are feeling similar emotions,” sophomore Lex Radde said.

“I think it’s amazing the way it makes you feel,” freshman Isabela Rivera said. “And truly, truly, it’s been amazing this year to have that.”

It’s a place to vent and a place to be heard, which helps to break down those stigmatized barriers.

“I think it’s hard for people to talk about things like this,” junior Brendan Phillips said. “[Students] feel the need to hold it all in.”

Perry is leaving his fingerprints on this program, hoping to continue to make a difference in students’ lives long after he graduates high school.