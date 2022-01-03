Saving money with medical tourism: is it worth the risk?

Medical tourism is a growing business because a person can get low-cost procedures. However, it can come with some risks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Medical tourism, where people travel to another country to receive medical care, is a worldwide, multi-billion dollar business. It's growing all because a person can get low-cost procedures.

However, because of lax standards and oversight and no regulations in place to address medical malpractice, it can also be a risky proposition.

Pereal Wallace shared with 10TV News anchor Yolanda Harris her experience on traveling to the Dominican Republic for liposuction and breast reduction.

While Wallace saved money on the procedure, she was left disfigured and with a raging infection that nearly ended her life.

"When [the doctors] unbandaged me, I just screamed," she said. "It literally looked like a child took a scalpel and chopped me up."

Wallace knew women who had procedures done by the same procedure she saw in the Dominican Republic and had great results.

She expected the same outcome.

"I just can't believe that you can't believe that you could something like this to somebody and not even show no type of remorse," Wallace said.

Yolanda Harris researched statistics on just how many medical tourism procedures lead to infections, disfigurement and death.

She also spoke with doctors in central Ohio and found that issues and complications with procedures that happen outside the U.S. occur more often than you think.