Managing diabetes could happen in the kitchen, Ohio State researchers find

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The key to controlling and managing diabetes could be as simple as what's cooking in your kitchen.

Researchers from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine tested whether a cooking “prescription” that provides food, along with diabetes self-management education, would improve A1C levels.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist Jennifer Shrodes said people diagnosed with diabetes should focus on portion sizes.

She said it's important that your plate is one-third protein, one-third nonstarchy vegetables and one-third carbohydrates.

Shrodes and her dietitian colleagues said that there are no so-called “bad” foods. Instead, they help participants understand how to track how frequently they eat food that might not be as full of healthy nutrients.

"This study really looked at what we're teaching people in the classroom and how do they take that information outside of the classroom and actually practice in their real-life," Shrodes said.

Researchers found that participants' blood sugar improved and many were back at baseline afterward. They said the key is to continue to practice what they've learned in diabetes education.