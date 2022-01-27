OhioHealth, state’s only breast milk processor, experiencing shortage due to increase in demand

The Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA) is urging healthy, lactating people to consider donating to local milk banks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OhioHealth is the only milk bank processing center in the state and its supply is being threatened by an increase in demand.

“The hospitals and doctors are recognizing the benefit of a full human milk diet for the infants and the premature infants in the NICU. They are also finding beneficial for infants who are not tolerating formulas,” says Chris Smith, Outreach Coordinator of OhioHealth Milk Bank.

Various factors can cause a low milk supply during breastfeeding, according to Mayo Clinic. Some of the factors include:

Waiting too long to start breastfeeding

Not breastfeeding often

Supplementing breastfeeding

An ineffective latch

Use of certain medications

In terms of milk production, previous breast surgery can affect it. Other factors that can affect milk production are:

Premature birth

Maternal obesity

Pregnancy-induced high blood pressure

Poorly controlled insulin-dependent diabetes.

Although many women worry about low milk supply, insufficient breast milk production is rare. In fact, most women make one-third more breast milk than their babies typically drink.

“Donor milk to a premature infant is like blood to a trauma patient. It's lifesaving, it is vital to those babies that they have a full human milk diet. If mom's milk is not available, then our pasteurized human milk is the next best choice for those babies,” Smith said.