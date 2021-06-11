Hollywood Casino, Columbus Public Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

The clinic was set up to help tackle the recent drop in vaccinations across the state and to further help vaccinate the city’s west side.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hollywood Casino announced it is partnering with Columbus Public Health to help administer COVID-19 vaccines in west Columbus.

The public health department is hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday between 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the casino, which is located on 200 Georgesville Road.

The clinic was set up to help tackle the recent drop in vaccinations across the state and to further help vaccinate the city’s west side.

“COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool we have to protect health and get to the other side of the pandemic, but we need to get more shots in arms,” said Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

Anyone 12 years old or older can walk-in or make an appointment to receive the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who choose Pfizer will be scheduled to receive their second dose at Hollywood Casino.