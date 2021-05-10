Gifted bath bombs for Mother’s Day? Study says it could lead to skin irritation

A researcher at Wexner Medical Center looked into the ingredients that make up bath bombs and concluded the popular bath time products may cause skin irritations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A popular self-spa treatment to help reduce stress and to relax may not be as tranquil as initially thought.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center studied the safety of bath bombs on skin, and one dermatologist says you may want to give it a hard pass.

Doctor Susan Massick started studying bath bombs after learning about it from her teenager. Dr. Massick, a dermatologist, began looking into the ingredients to see if it was safe to use on your skin.

She found the ingredients individually may not be a problem, but a combination and length of contact can cause skin irritation.

“I realized that they are a lot of fun, but they could cause skin irritations,” said Dr. Massick. “The bottom line, the combination of essential oils, different fragrances, dyes and the different fun ingredients they put in there, glitter, all the combinations of those ingredients will cause some patients with a little sensitivity to the skin to have even more so.”

Dr. Massick says allergies to these ingredients and those with underlying skin conditions, such as eczema, should avoid using these products. Extended bathing periods can aggravate the skin, and some women may even experience vaginal irritation.

Dr. Massick says soaking with these ingredients may disrupt the natural vaginal pH levels.

She recommends rubbing bath bombs on your skin to see if you have any reaction prior to hopping in the tub with it.

“If you look at certain products and they say natural, organic, homeopathic, even natural products you can have sensitivities too,” said Dr. Massick. “These are where the essential oil products come into play because these are considered natural products and they don’t have a lot of chemical ingredients. But still if you have a lot of sensitivity to them, whatever the product may be, whether it’s natural, mineral, chemical, you can still develop sensitivities to them and that’s where those skin rashes arise.”

Dr. Massick suggests consulting with a dermatologist if you have any reaction to products and it is likely if you have a reaction to one kind of bath bomb, others may have similar reactions.