Franklin County Coroner reports 4% increase in deaths by suicide in first 6 months of 2020

Between January and June of 2020, 75 people died by suicide in Franklin County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office reported a small increase in deaths by suicide from Jan. 1 through June 30 of 2020 compared to the same six-month period in 2019.

According to the preliminary report, 72 people died by suicide during this time period in 2019 compared to 75 people in 2020.

Franklin County provided more data showing the deaths by gender, race/ethnicity, age range, method, and location.

In 2019 between January and June, males made up 81% of deaths by suicide while females made up 19%. In 2020, males made up 79% while females were 21%.

In terms of race and ethnicity, African-Americans were 21% of deaths by suicide in Franklin in 2019. In 2020, that number dropped to 19%.

Caucasians made up 74% of deaths by suicide in 2019 and that number increased to 77%.

Hispanics were 5% of deaths by suicide in 2019 and that number is 0% in 2020.

People between the ages of 25 through 34 accounted for 28% of deaths by suicide in 2019 between January and June.

In 2020, that percentage fell to 20%. The two biggest age range increases are victims between the ages of 0 through 19 and 45 through 54.