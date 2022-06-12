Flu activity is high in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the worst flu season in a decade. That's according to the CDC which said in a news conference by phone Monday that hospitalizations are reaching record highs across the country.
With weeks before holiday gatherings, doctors are urging you to make a plan to keep your loved ones protected.
On Tuesday, the pharmacy was busy at Giant Eagle in Grandview Heights.
"Since the flu has already hit we have seen an increase in flu products and Tamiflu prescriptions,” said pharmacist Sheetal Amin.
There's also demand for over-the-counter products for coughs and colds.
If you don't see what you're looking for, Amin said it’s best to ask a pharmacist for help.
“We do have a lot of alternatives,” she said.
People are searching for relief as flu activity picks up in Ohio.
“The volume of cases of influenza has been almost it feels astronomical, to be honest,” said Dr. Jennifer Middleton, an associate program director at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Program.
She added there's good news if you've already had your flu shot this year.
"The predominant strain that is circulating right now is covered in this year's vaccine. So that means it should offer excellent protection,” she said.
She said now is the time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and loved ones from the flu for holiday gatherings.
“We usually say that we anticipate about two weeks from when you get the vaccine until you can expect full immunity. So looking at the calendar now is absolutely the time to get that vaccine. And of all the things that you can do to protect yourself, protect your loved ones, protect those who are more vulnerable in our community, getting your flu shot is far and away the most important thing you can do to help right now.”