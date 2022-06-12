Flu activity is high in central Ohio

Doctors say now is the time to get a flu vaccine to have full protection by Christmas.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the worst flu season in a decade. That's according to the CDC which said in a news conference by phone Monday that hospitalizations are reaching record highs across the country.

With weeks before holiday gatherings, doctors are urging you to make a plan to keep your loved ones protected.

On Tuesday, the pharmacy was busy at Giant Eagle in Grandview Heights.

"Since the flu has already hit we have seen an increase in flu products and Tamiflu prescriptions,” said pharmacist Sheetal Amin.

There's also demand for over-the-counter products for coughs and colds.

If you don't see what you're looking for, Amin said it’s best to ask a pharmacist for help.

“We do have a lot of alternatives,” she said.

People are searching for relief as flu activity picks up in Ohio.

“The volume of cases of influenza has been almost it feels astronomical, to be honest,” said Dr. Jennifer Middleton, an associate program director at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Program.

She added there's good news if you've already had your flu shot this year.

"The predominant strain that is circulating right now is covered in this year's vaccine. So that means it should offer excellent protection,” she said.

She said now is the time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and loved ones from the flu for holiday gatherings.