FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to strawberries

According to a press release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), they're investigating 17 cases in the U.S., including one in Minnesota.

According to a press release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), they're investigating 17 cases in the U.S., including one in Minnesota. Traceback data show the potential link with FreshKampo and HEB brands that were purchased between March 5 and April 25.

Officials are recommending anyone who purchased these strawberries during these dates, and then froze them, to throw them away. The FDA is also urging anyone who may have already eaten FreshKampo and HEB brands during that timespan, and is not vaccinated against hepatitis A, should consult a healthcare professional.

Officials also say if you think you have symptoms after eating these strawberries, you should consult a healthcare professional.

