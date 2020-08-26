FDA changes that impact kids with food allergies

There is a big watch out if you or someone you love has a food intolerance or allergy.

There is a big watch out if you or someone you love has a food intolerance or allergy.

This is especially important if your child takes a packed lunch to school.

Packaged food manufacturers have government approval to substitute ingredients without changing the labels, which could mean you may not know vital information about what you eat.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a temporary food labeling policy in the spring that included limited flexibility.

It was part of the agency’s effort to step in “to help minimize the impact of supply chain disruptions associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic on product availability."

For people with food allergies, this could be life-threatening if one of the substitute ingredients triggers a reaction, like anaphylaxis.

Dr. Gital Patel of Premier Allergy and Asthma said the practice is urging patients and families to double check all labels and to always have any prescribed epinephrine, ready.

“Even if it’s a product you've been eating. Even if it's the same product and your twentieth time buying it, check the label to see if they changed any of the ingredients.” Dr. Patel said.

The FDA stated that none of the ingredients being substituted can be one of the top eight food allergens without telling consumers.

Those allergens are milk, eggs, fish, crustacean (shellfish), soy, peanuts, tree nuts and soy.