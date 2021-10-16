Equitas Health CEO steps down due to claims of racial discrimination

The company is working to name an interim CEO and that a robust search for a permanent CEO is underway.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President and CEO of Columbus-based Equitas Health William Hardy has resigned following claims of racial discrimination in the workplace.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Sam Rinehart issued a public statement on Facebook Saturday afternoon, saying Hardy's resignation was effective immediately.

The chairman said the company is working to name an interim CEO and that a robust search for a permanent CEO is underway.

"We are at a juncture that requires both the Board and senior leadership to take a deep and introspective look at where we are - and who we are - to ensure we have the right leaders in place to continue to fulfill our important mission," Rinehart said.

The Equitas Health Board of Trustees has released the following public statement. Posted by Equitas Health on Saturday, October 16, 2021

The announcement comes after the Board issued a statement earlier this week, saying former and current employees raised concerns of racism and racial discrimination in the workplace.

The Board called for a thorough and impartial investigation.

"We are working closely with the leadership team to begin the healing process and create a stronger, more inclusive culture that reflects our shared values and priorities," Rinehart stated.

The Equitas Health Board of Trustees released the following public statement this morning. Posted by Equitas Health on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Equitas Health is one of the largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS serving healthcare organizations in the United States, according to their website.

Before his resignation, Hardy created a Chief People & Culture Officer position as part of its journey to become more inclusive.