E. coli outbreak reported in Ohio, Michigan

The CDC is currently investigating the cause of several reported E. coli cases in Ohio and Michigan.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E. coli cases are spiking in Ohio and Michigan with 29 people reported to be infected, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The source of the E. coli outbreak has not yet been identified, but state and local officials are working to interview those infected about the foods they ate before they started having symptoms.

Fourteen Ohioans have reported being ill, while Michigan has 15 people with E. coli symptoms.

Nine hospitalizations have been reported as of Tuesday afternoon. The CDC is currently investigating the source of illness in the multi-state outbreak.

To prevent getting sick, the CDC recommends people follow four steps when handling and preparing food: clean, separate, cook and chill. Infections are commonly spread through contaminated food or water.

The CDC is asking those with symptoms of E. coli to write down the food they ate during the week of their sickness, report the illness to a local and state health department and answer questions from public health officials.

If you are experiencing any of these severe E. coli symptoms, please call a healthcare provider:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days and is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up

