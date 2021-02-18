Doctors warn of heart stress while shoveling snow

Research shows 100 deaths and 11,000 injuries happen each year due to snow removal.

Doctors and cardiologists are stressing the importance of being mindful of your heart health while outside removing snow.

“It’s problematic in so many ways especially if you’re not active and especially if you’re a higher risk [or] you have underlying cardiac conditions, then more likely than not you should refrain from it,” Dr. Laxmi Mehta said.

Mehta is a cardiologist with the OSU Wexner Medical Center. She says research shows 100 deaths occur each year from shoveling snow and snow activities. She says it’s also the cause of 11,000 injuries.

Wednesday, the OSU Wexner Medical Center tweeted out eight tips to keep in mind while removing snow.

Doctors suggest knowing the warning signs such as shortness of breath, sweating, dizziness and cramping in your chest. If you have any of these symptoms you should call for help.

Also, they suggest giving your body time to wake up and don’t just jump out of bed and think you need to shovel off the snow before you head to work.

They say you should give yourself time to get up and get moving to help get your blood circulating.

Also, doctors say to take your time with the task, drink plenty of water, skip that morning coffee or cigarette, eat light and dress in layers. By dressing in layers, you can peel off a layer when needed if you get too hot.

Dr. Mehta also suggests to bring a buddy.