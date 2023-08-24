Ohio doctor weighs in on why COVID-19 cases are rising again

About 20% of the cases health professionals are seeing across the country are the EG.5 variant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As kids are back in school for the year, many are raising concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the data shown in the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID dashboard, cases in Ohio have appeared to be rising in the last few weeks. In the last seven days, there have been around 5,300 confirmed cases which is 1,100 more cases than the week prior.

The three-week reported cases average now rests at 4,193.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID has also been rising with 111 reported in the last week. There were 95 reported hospitalizations the week before.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth said that it’s not just Ohio. Cases are on the rise nationwide.

He said the reason for the spike is because there hasn’t been an updated booster in some time. The new vaccine, expected to be available sometime between the end of September and early October, will target the new variant and others like it, according to Gastaldo.