Worthington schools moving to full-remote learning amid rising COVID-19 cases

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Worthington City Schools announced on Wednesday that it will move to a remote learning model starting on Monday, Nov. 23 amid rising COVID-19 cases and teachers being in quarantine.
The district says that having teachers in the building has become difficult due to most teachers coming in contact with someone who tested positive.
Superintendent Trent Bowers said in a letter: "It’s not just due to the number of COVID cases, although we are seeing more of those. It’s also due to the number of staff members who are on quarantine because someone they know has tested positive - it might be a spouse, a child or a friend. We also have a number of people who are out because they - or a member of their household - are feeling ill and are awaiting test results. All this comes at a time when substitutes in all areas of work are much, much harder to come by."
Schools in Worthington will start learning remotely on Nov. 23 and continue through Dec. 18, which is the last day of classes before winter break.
The remote learning schedules will be the same as they were in September, according to the district.
The district will communicate with families about the path forward after winter break.