Worthington joins other cities in issuing indoor mask ordinance

The ordinance will be in place for six months or it is rescinded.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The City of Worthington issued an ordinance requiring everyone to wear a face mask inside public buildings, regardless of vaccination status, starting on Thursday.

According to the city's website, the ordinance comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to fuel a surge in cases in Ohio and across the country.

The requirement applies to all publicly accessible indoor locations.

The ordinance, which council passed on Sept. 13, will be in effect for six months or until it's rescinded.

Worthington joins Columbus, Bexley and Whitehall in requiring masks indoors in all public spaces.

The requirement applies to people 3 years of age and older within the city of Worthington.

There are exceptions to the mask requirement because of medical or mental health conditions.

Enforcement of the mask requirement will be complaint-driven and enforced by Columbus Public Health. Those who don't abide by the requirement may get a warning or be fined.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts told city council she would recommend lifting the requirement if Franklin County had four consecutive weeks in the CDC's "moderate" category in their community transmission map.