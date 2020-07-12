Worthington medical service unit seeing increase in COVID-19 testing calls

Mobile-Med makes house calls to assess symptoms and provide necessary care and medications.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — There could be a pandemic reality check in the coming days as medical experts brace for the people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after Thanksgiving holiday gatherings.

Emergency medicine experts reported an increase in people who want to get tested for coronavirus.

Dr. Ryan Cantzler runs Mobile Med, an urgent care medical service unit, said that he and his team are fielding calls about testing.

The doctor and his team make house calls to assess symptoms and provide necessary care and medications.

They are also seeing an increase in calls for COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Cantzler said it can depend on whether you can stay home or have to interact with other people.

“If you're asymptomatic, per CDC guidelines of fever, cough, loss of taste and smell, nausea and if you don't have those symptoms you don't need to get tested,” he said.

The doctor also said that people in front line fields, including educators, first responders and restaurant employees, could benefit from testing.

Dr. Cantzler and his team said the public should remember the best treatment for COVID-19 is prevention.