Whitehall-Yearling High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An employee at Whitehall-Yearling High School tested positive for COVID-19 and all other employees who came in contact are now quarantined, the district says.

A spokesperson for Whitehall City Schools says the teaching staff first reported back to school on Aug. 14 and that no students are allowed inside the buildings.

It is unclear when the employee tested positive but all employees that came in contact with the individual are now in quarantine for 10 days along with the individual that tested positive.