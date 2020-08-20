Second Whitehall City School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

The teaching staff first reported back to the schools on Aug. 14 and no students are allowed inside the buildings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second employee with the Whitehall City School District tested positive for COVID-19, a district spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

On August 19, the spokesperson confirmed the first case to 10TV and said all other employees who came in contact were quarantined.

The district said the teaching staff first reported back to school on Aug. 14 and that no students are allowed inside the buildings.

The second person to test positive had not been to work since August 18 and was one of the employees sent home to quarantine because they had contact with the first person, the spokesperson said.