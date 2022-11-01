Where to find a COVID-19 test in central Ohio amid increase in demand

Another pandemic issue has presented itself: COVID-19 tests are becoming increasingly harder to find.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio reports its highest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and people continue to test positive for the virus, another pandemic issue has presented itself: COVID-19 tests are becoming increasingly harder to find.

Demand for the tests spiked during the holidays, as people rushed to test negative before making the trip to visit loved ones. Now, more than one week into the new year, COVID-19 tests are still hard to come by.

In order to help get people tested, Gov. Mike DeWine announced more Ohio National Guard members have been deployed to 12 testing locations around the state.

The United States added nearly 200 million over-the-counter, at-home COVID tests to its artillery back in December, an amount President Joe Biden later said was “clearly not enough.” In late December, Biden announced the U.S. would purchase an additional 500 million tests, saying Americans could request to have one shipped to their home, free of charge, by January.

Many are still struggling to access tests amid the increase in demand. 10TV has compiled a list of locations and information to make your search that much easier. Just keep reading for what to know:

Columbus Public Health

Columbus Public Health announced last month it ran out of tests and is hoping to get more by January.

Columbus Metropolitan libraries will soon implement a new system to let people know when tests are in stock. A banner at the top of the library's website will detail test availability. From there, you will be asked to call the curbside number in the library's parking lot, and employees will bring the test to your car.

Drive-thru locations

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center (appointment needed):

CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The Ohio National Guard is also helping with 11 other locations throughout the state, which can be found here or at the bottom of this story.

Hospitals & urgent care locations

Adena:

You can call Adena's COVID-19 hotline at 740-542-7233 to answer screening questions. You will be given instructions from there.

Qualified patients can get a curbside COVID-19 test at the following locations:

740-420-3151

Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

166 Summit Avenue, Circleville

937-393-7630

Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

160 Roberts Lane, Hillsboro

740-395-8050

1000 Veterans Drive

Jackson, OH 45640

740-779-4000

Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

55 Centennial Blvd., Chillicothe

740-941-5100

Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

12340 State Route 104, Waverly

Mount Carmel:

Anyone who is experiencing mild symptoms or has a known exposure to COVID-19 can get a PCR test at Mount Carmel East between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You must schedule an appointment, which you can do here.

You can also get a test at both Mount Carmel urgent care locations. You are asked to contact them for more information on how to receive your test at the location:

Mount Carmel Urgent Care East: 614-986-7752

Mount Carmel Urgent Care Grove City: 614-871-7130

OhioHealth:

OhioHealth offers drive-thru testing locations across central Ohio. Hours for the locations are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those locations are:

OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus: 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43202

By OhioHealth Doctors Hospital 5157: W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228

Pickerington Medical Campus: 1010 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147

Near Graham Auto Mall in Mansfield: 1700 Nussbaum Pkwy, Mansfield, OH 44907

By Marion post office: 278 West Barks Rd, Marion, OH 43302

Athens: 30 Herrold Ave, Athens, OH 45701

Orient: 9085 Southern Point, Orient, OH 43146

Testing at all OhioHealth Urgent Care locations is limited to patients with symptoms. Anyone who is asymptomatic can schedule a video visit here or schedule a test on your MyChart account.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center:

Those who want to schedule a test at Ohio State can log in to their MyChart account here.

There is also a drive-thru testing site on the first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. You must make an appointment to get tested. You can make an appointment by logging into your MyChart account here.

The hospital system says on their website the emergency department is no longer providing COVID-19 tests for patients unless the patient has significant symptoms such as shortness of breath or hospital admission is expected.

Ohio Department of Health

ODH's website has a map of Ohio showing testing locations, where to get a rapid test and other resources. You can also locate a pharmacy, testing location or health center to take or find a COVID-19 test.

Retail stores & pharmacies

CVS: You can see your testing availability/access a test by visiting the CVS website. Just provide your zipcode for a list of nearby locations, then answer a series of questions. CVS will provide you with testing spots based on availability of which test you're looking for.

Giant Eagle: People can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test online on their website. Pharmacy hours vary, but most are open at 8 or 9 a.m. and close at 8 or 9 p.m.

Kroger: Several at-home COVID-19 tests can be purchased at a Kroger pharmacy, depending on availability, or online. You can see a list of tests sold here.

Meijer: Meijer's website offers three different at-home COVID-19 test kits and says whether they are available in the store you have selected.

Target: Target offers three at-home COVID-19 tests according to their website. The website will say whether the test is available at the store you have selected.

Walgreens: Walgreens offers several different brands of COVID-19 testing kits which can be purchased in-store or online at their website and shipped to your home. Most products say you must visit the store to check to see if it's available. You can also find a drive-thru testing location here.

Walmart: Walmart has about a dozen different COVID-19 testing kits that you can either pick up in the store or ship to your home. You can go to their website, select a Walmart store and it will show you which tests are available and which ones can be shipped.

Testing sites statewide

The Ohio Department of Health is in the process of expanding COVID-19 testing sites to cities across the state. The Ohio National Guard either has been, or will soon be, deployed to all of those locations. Below is a list of sites currently open:

