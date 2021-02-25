When and how can you see your grandparents? OhioHealth has the answers

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth says a quick hug and kiss is OK if your grandparents are fully vaccinated, but that may change depending on what the CDC says.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With people 65 and older getting vaccinated in Ohio, some folks might be wondering when they can see their grandparents and how to go about it.

The official CDC guidance on this is not out yet, but in OhioHealth’s Dr. Joseph Gastaldo’s scientific opinion, a quick hello to your fully-vaccinated grandparents would not hurt.

“Senior citizens have been isolated for over a year from society from their family. They’re dealing with loneliness,” he said.

“If grandma and grandpa are fully vaccinated and they have not seen their family of their grandchildren for a long period of time, in my opinion, it’s OK for those of you who are not vaccinated go see grandma and grandpa, you can give them a hug and a kiss. Put your mask back on. Visit with them.”

Tune in to 10TV, or wherever you stream WBNS-10TV, tonight at 7 p.m. when experts, including our very own Joseph Gastaldo, MD, will be answering your #COVID19 vaccine questions and separating fact from fear. Tweet your questions to @10TV using #10tvvaccine. pic.twitter.com/t9y8HcBQJe — OhioHealth (@OhioHealth) February 25, 2021

Dr. Gastaldo also noted that those visiting their grandparents should only do so if they are not feeling any symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been exposed to anyone with the virus recently.

Waiting the appropriate amount of time after grandparents are vaccinated is key, too.

“Fully vaccinated is defined as being two weeks out from the second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine,” he said.

With vaccinations open to Ohioans 65 and older, some folks might be wondering, "When can I see grandma and grandpa, and how should I go about it?" Tonight at 5 on @10TV, I'll let you know why+how @OhioHealth is saying proceed with caution on this one. pic.twitter.com/wDlyszOgmO — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) February 25, 2021

“Speaking from a public health person, we are waiting for the official guidance from the CDC. They want to follow the data. We want them to do that.”

Dr. Gastaldo’s confident the CDC will have new guidelines on how people can be safe together when they’re fully vaccinated, so his feelings may change depending on what the organization advises.