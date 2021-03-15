What you need to know about travel as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Current CDC recommendations are that people should not travel at this time, citing high case numbers and the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

Lori Current's family is looking forward to a Disney vacation, in March and in October.

"I went with friends for a girls weekend. The safety precautions on flights, airports and at Disney set my heart at ease. I said I'm ready to bring the kids, my husband and my family," Current said.

Current is doing her research, picking airlines that leave open seats like Delta. She also knows the cancellation policies, in case anyone gets sick.

But as more people get vaccinated those travel recommendations could loosen up.

OhioHealth's Dr. Joseph Gastaldo thinks people can take trips if done safely, especially for those who get the vaccine.

"Some people need to travel for their resiliency. We have to get away from this COVID shaming. If people travel and they do it in a safe way, I think that is appropriate," Dr. Gastaldo said.

According to AAA, 86% of people considering a trip this year will be planning getaways close to home, driving to a beach or a park.

Dr. Gastaldo said traveling in a car with people in your household is low risk, and airplanes are also low risk.

"There's a constant circulation of fresh air from outside in an airplane. So airplanes are safe in the setting of other guidelines like wearing a mask," he said.

He said airports and train stations may be packed with people, so those present higher risks.

However, as more people get vaccines, those risks will decrease, at least in the United States.

"The one thing I do not see changing yet is international travel. As Americans we are privileged we will get to that level of community immunity much higher than other parts of the world," Dr. Gastaldo said.

AAA says to be safe, people are booking trips as far as 2022 and 2023. They're even planning on taking cruises, which are still on hold right now.

For Current, waiting that long seems like time missed with her family. So they're getting COVID tests before their trip and taking off.

"I'm excited to share memories with my family. My son is going to be 16 so we will take our precautions and be safe," she said.

According to AAA, many travel companies have loosened up their cancellation policies.