COVID-19 booster shots in Ohio: What you need to know

The CDC gave the OK for all adults to get the COVID-19 booster on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans who are 18 years and older got the green light to get a COVID-19 booster shot on Friday.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the boosters for all adults as Americans prepare for holiday travels, hoping to curb a winter surge.

Before the CDC's approval, Ohioans faced a confusing list of who could and who couldn't get the booster. The criteria to get the extra shot is now easier to understand.

Here's who can now get a booster in Ohio, and anywhere else in the country:

If you got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine:

Be 18 or older

Wait until six months after your last dose

If you got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine:

Be 18 or older

Wait until two months after your last dose

People are also allowed to choose any of the three vaccines for their booster shot, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Many pharmacies are welcoming walk-in appointments, ODH said.

While Ohioans can get the booster, there are millions who have not gotten their first dose.

According to ODH's COVID-19 dashboard, just over 67% of Ohioans 18 and older have at least received their first dose.

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said there are plenty of shots available for boosters and those who may be getting their first one.

"For those Ohioans who haven’t yet chosen to be vaccinated, I urge you to talk to your doctor or pharmacist to get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccines are under constant rigorous ongoing safety review. With more than 195 million people having been fully vaccinated in the U.S., including more than 6.6 million Ohioans, these vaccines maintain a remarkable safety record. There is ample vaccine supply in Ohio for first and second doses, as well as boosters," Vanderhoff said.