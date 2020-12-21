What Ohioans can expect from second stimulus package

The bill includes $25 billion in emergency rental assistance a far cry from the $100 billion housing advocates say is needed.

Should Congress to decide to pass a second stimulus bill, it would extend the CDC’s federal eviction moratorium through January 31, keeping struggling renters housed and preventing further spread of and deaths from COVID-19.

The bill also extends the spending deadline for certain CARES Act relief funds, some of which are allocated for rental assistance.

“The CDC eviction moratorium is set to expire on Dec. 31. At that time, renters will owe an estimated $30 to $70 billion in back rent, more than they can possibly pay off," Diane Yentel President & CEO National Low Income Housing Coalition said. If Congress does not enact this bill immediately, tens of millions of people are at risk of losing their homes this winter with catastrophic consequences – for children, families, communities, and our country’s ability to contain the pandemic. Increased evictions will lead to increased spread of, and potentially deaths from, COVID-19."

According to the Ohio Poverty Law Center, 400,000 Ohioans pay over half their monthly income on rent.

Housing advocates estimate Ohio's share of the latest stimulus bill could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and will help address struggling families unable to pay rent because of lost wages due to the pandemic.

“That would be about $782 million dollars maybe a little more than that so in the coming months where this crisis is really cresting this will do an enormous amount of good,” Graham Bowman, an attorney with the Ohio Poverty Law Center said.

Even with the assistance, experts say those seeking financial aid shouldn't be under the impression they're going to receive all their rent money.

“It's not going to be a blank check for every dollar that someone owes,” Bowman said.

The reason is, the stimulus housing assistance program is designed to address those in danger of becoming homeless.

The state of Ohio also has $55 million in federal dollars it plans to release next month to help more people stay in their homes by paying a portion of their rent. The money is expected to last 15 months.

Meanwhile, experts warn those in need of assistance need to contact their landlord.