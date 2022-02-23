Wexner Medical Center allowing 2 visitors, effective Thursday

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center will allow hospital inpatients two visitors for the duration of their hospital stay starting Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center will allow hospital inpatients two visitors for the duration of their hospital stay beginning Thursday. This includes patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

According to a press release from the hospital, visitation will be between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week. Each hospital visitor will need to provide a government-issued ID when they arrive.

The hospital said the two visitors allowed for each patient must be the same two visitors throughout the patient's stay. Visitors will not be allowed into the hospital if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been recently exposed to the virus.

All hospital visitors are required to wear a hospital-provided mask over their nose and mouth at all times, including the patient’s room, regardless of vaccination status.

This new policy with go into effect Thursday.