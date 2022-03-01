Wexner Medical Center opens new drive-thru COVID testing site in north Columbus

The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be available to Ohioans beginning Monday in north Columbus.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is partnering with CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, to test up to 1,000 people per day, according to a release.

The site, now located at 2540 Olentangy River Road, will replace the current Ohio State Wexner Medical Center COVID-19 testing location at 650 Ackerman Road. It will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

According to Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the goal is to test people who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have had a recent exposure to the virus.

“Knowing your COVID status can help prevent you from spreading this virus to family members, friends and others you come in close contact with,” said Thomas.