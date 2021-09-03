WATCH LIVE: DeWine visits COVID-19 vaccination site at Ohio State

The governor is making the stop in a round of visits to vaccine clinics around the state recently, having already visited Cleveland and Dayton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to visit the vaccine clinic at the Schottenstein Center at the Ohio State University on Tuesday.

He is making the stop in a round of visits to vaccine clinics around the state recently, having already visited Cleveland and Dayton.

Tuesday marks one year since the first cases of the coronavirus were announced in Ohio, when three people tested positive in Cuyahoga County.

Some 2 million Ohioans have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or some 17% of the population as of Monday, according to the state Health Department.